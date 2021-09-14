Malaysia crosses two million mark with 15,669 new Covid-19 cases today, Sarawak second highest with 1,983 cases

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 14): Confirmed Covid-19 infections in Malaysia today breached the two million mark in overall cases since the pandemic started last year.

The Health Ministry registered 2,011,440 cumulative cases as of today.

However, the downward trend continued with 15,669 new cases registered with the Health Ministry today.

Selangor reported the highest number of new cases over the last day with 2,632 infections, followed by Sarawak with 1,983, and Johor with 1,974.

Sabah reported 1,784 new cases, Penang with 1,651, while 1,406 new cases were reported in Kelantan, almost 400 more than yesterday. – Malay Mail

