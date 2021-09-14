Mayor appeals for public to keep Lutong Beach clean

MIRI (Sept 14): The Miri City Council (MCC) has called for cooperation from the public to keep Lutong Beach clean.

Miri Mayor Adam Yii said it was regrettable that some irresponsible beachgoers treated the area as their dumping ground.

“Lutong Beach is one of the recent popular spots frequently patronised by the locals to conduct recreational activities.

“It is sad to see the beachfront being littered with odds and ends, bits of paper, discarded wrappings, bottles, unfinished food, face masks, and many others,” he said in a statement today.

He said the extent of the indiscriminate throwing of rubbish has spoilt the beach’s beauty, drawing the concern of beachgoers as well as netizens who expressed their frustration on social media.

Yii urged visitors to dispose of litter properly.

He stressed if everyone did so, the beaches close to Miri City would continue to provide visitors and their families with many happy hours of fond memories for many years to come.

On Monday, a group of volunteers carried out cleaning at Lutong Beach.

He thanked the volunteers on behalf of MCC for raising public awareness among the people of the importance of keeping the beach clean.