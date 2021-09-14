Motorcyclist killed, pillion rider hurt in crash with tanker truck

BINTULU (Sept 14): A motorcyclist was killed while his pillion rider sustained injuries when the motorcycle they were on crashed into the rear tyres of a tanker truck at KM 20 Bintulu-Tatau Road around noon yesterday.

Bintulu police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili said the deceased was identified as Marcos Ason, 33. His female pillion rider, aged 40, sustained leg injuries.

According to Zulkipli, the tanker truck driven by a 56-year-old man was on the way from Bintulu to Tatau.

“When it reached the scene on a straight lane, a motorcycle from the opposite direction suddenly entered the path of the tanker truck.

“The driver managed to hit the brakes but could not avoid the collision with the motorcycle which crashed into the right rear tyres,” he said.

He added the rider was rushed to hospital in an ambulance but was pronounced dead at the emergency ward.

Meanwhile, the female pillion rider who suffered injuries on her right leg received treatment at the hospital’s yellow zone.

Zulkipli said the case will be investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.