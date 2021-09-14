Police issue 24 compounds in Sarawak for SOP violations

KUCHING (Sept 14): The police have issued 24 compounds in Sarawak for various violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs), the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said today.

In its daily update, it said that nine of the compounds were issued in Kuching, another nine in Bintulu and six in Miri.

“15 compounds were issued for failing to scan MySejahtera or registering particulars before entering a premises and three compounds were issued for not wearing face mask.

“Six were issued to those who gathered inside a premises which operated beyond the stipulated time,” SDMC said.

To date, the police have issued 10,749 compounds.

No compounds were issued by the Local Government and Housing Ministry today.