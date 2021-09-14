SDMC: Netizen’s applications to enter Sarawak rejected due to insufficient supporting documents

KUCHING (Sept 14): The recent allegation made by a netizen on social media that his applications to enter Sarawak had been rejected was due to insufficient supporting documents, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In a statement, it clarified that the individual’s applications were rejected as he did not submit the necessary documents to support his applications.

The committee said it has conducted an in-depth internal investigation following this allegation made by the individual who had lamented that his four applications to enter Sarawak from Peninsular Malaysia was rejected four times by SDMC.

“Instead of using the RT-PCR test (result) as stipulated clearly in the Entry to Sarawak standard operating procedure (SOP), the person attached and submitted the same RTK-Antigen result with his four applications.

“He had submitted his applications on September 8, 9, 10 and 11, each attached with the same RTK-Antigen test results which did not follow the conditions set by SDMC.

“As such, SDMC has no choice but to reject all his applications,” it said.

One of the conditions to apply for entry to Sarawak is to include RT-PCR test results within 72 hours of travel.

The committee said it had identified the netizen and had obtained his full personal details as well as a voice recording where he admitted to his mistake during the investigation.

“SDMC regrets that this individual had deliberately misconstrued his story to purposely tarnish SDMC’s image and misled the public (to think) that his four applications were rejected wrongly,” it said.

It advised the public to comply with the conditions mentioned in any SOP set by SDMC and not to blame the committee when they make mistakes.