Search continues for quarry worker buried under rocks following quarry collapse in Bau (Video)

KUCHING (Sept 14): The search and rescue operation for a quarry worker, who was buried under large rock debris at a quarry in Kampung Tanjung Durian, Bau continues for the second day today.

According to Bau Bomba chief Tawang Lingem, the search and rescue started at around 8.30am, led by Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Tiong Ling Hii together with six other firefighters.

“Although it is drizzling, we have to conduct the search and rescue operation using four excavators to do clearing works to pave way to the site where the worker and his machinery were said to be buried underneath the rocks,” he said when contacted this morning.

The search and rescue operation is also participated by the quarry company’s excavator drivers and engineers.

Meanwhile, Tiong said as of 10.32am, rescuers managed to uncover part of the buried excavator’s oil tank.

During the incident yesterday, a worker, who was still inside the cabin of an excavator was buried under large rock debris after a quarry at Kampung Tanjung Durian in Bau collapsed.

The excavator operator identified as 48-year-old Anthony Kanna was said to be buried under a pile of large boulders along with the heavy machinery.

It is learnt that the worker was manoeuvring the excavator to do some levelling works before the site collapsed.

Prior to the accident, there were bombing activities conducted by the company at the quarry area, which might have compromised the rock structure, making it unstable and led to the collapse.

The site-levelling works on the quarry stopped at 4.45pm yesterday following a downpour and resumed again at 5.30pm until 8.45pm.