Sibu SOP monitoring team issues compounds totalling RM16,000

SIBU (Sept 14): Four individuals and the owner of a business premises were issued compounds totalling RM16,000 for violating various standard operating procedures (SOPs) under Phase 3 of the National Recovery Phase (NRP).

An integrated SOP monitoring team comprising of members from the Armed Forces (ATM), Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP), National Security Council (NSC), and police led by ASP Kushairy Bujang conducted the inspection today from 10am to 2pm around the Kampung Nangka and Sungai Merah areas.

The business owner was slapped with an RM10,000 compound while the four individuals were issued with an RM1,500 compound each for not checking in with the MySejahtera application at their workplaces.

All the compounds were issued under Rule 17 (1) of the Regulations for the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures in Local Areas of Infection) 2021.

Those issued compounds have to pay up at the Sibu District Health Office within 14 days.