State govt enthusiastic to restart tourism sector, says Ting

MIRI (Sept 14): The state government looks forward to restarting the tourism sector, says Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting.

Speaking to press after unveiling the ‘Sayangi Miri’ icon last Sunday (Sept 21) evening, he said preparations had been on-going since last year, with many programmes in the pipeline.

“Actually, the ministry had planned (to run) more than 100 activities for 2021, but unfortunately, all have to be put on hold due to surging Covid-19 cases that have been recorded since January.

“Still, a few days ago Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had announced that the state government was ready to move into the endemic stage, and this could mean that there’s a chance for the tourism sector to reopen,” said Ting.

He observed that between January and June this year, Sarawak registered 64,767 incoming visitors.

“Visitors arrival in Sarawak had dropped from 4,662,419 in 2019 to 1,199,872 in 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic. Tourism receipts for 2020 was RM2.88 billion – a 75 per cent decline from the figure recorded 2019, translating into an estimated loss of RM8.69 billion.

“Nonetheless, the recovery of the tourism sector would be a slow one, with growing demands for open-air and nature-based tourism activities among the domestic travellers,” he added.

Ting said to understand the current pandemic situation, it was vital to look at the breakdown of positive Covid-19 cases according to categories.

“Though we still see high number of Covid-19 cases, if we’re to look at the categories, most of the cases are Categories 1 and 2 – this means that vaccinated individuals have fewer serious symptoms; thus, showing that the vaccines works and the state government’s vaccination drive has borne fruit.

“Nonetheless, it is still crucial for us to protect ourselves and our loved ones at all times,” he said.

On the ‘Sayangi Miri’ icon, Ting who is Piasau assemblyman, commended the Northern Sarawak Journalists Association (NSJA) for initiating the project, of which its strategic location in front of the old Miri Resident’s Office block could, in a way, help promote the local tourism sector.

“The Old Resident’s Office here is famously known as the oldest colonial building in Miri , and it would be turned into a Cultural and Heritage Museum.

“With a budget of RM49 million, this project has been proposed to be included under the 12thh Malaysia Plan (12MP) – making it to be the first of such museum in Sarawak.

“The building was built in 1912, after the first oil well in the country was drilled at Canada Hill in 1910. Thus, being strategically located within the city’s tourism belt, it would make it easier for the public to visit the museum, as a one-stop centre to learn and appreciate the rich historical culture and lifestyles of the local folk.

“Hence, it is hoped that once the museum is completed, it would boost the tourism sector,” said Ting.

Costing RM45,000, the ‘Sayangi Miri’ icon measures 170 inches (around 4m) in height and 276 inches (7m) in width.

Also present at the unveiling ceremony were Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau who is also the chairman of Sarawak Tourism Board, Miri Mayor Adam Yii, as well as NSJA president Andy Jong together with his secretary Michelle Choo and treasurer Chai Chon Chin.