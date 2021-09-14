Takiyuddin in self-quarantine after being confirmed a close contact of Covid-19 patient

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 14): Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan today confirmed that he is in self-quarantine at home after being confirmed a close contact of a Covid-19 patient.

In a statement issued today, he said, the results of the two RT-PCR tests he did last Sept 10 and 13, were negative.

“However, I still have to undergo self -quarantine until Sept 20. It is in compliance with standard health regulations and operating procedures for individuals who are in close contact with Covid-19 patients.

“As a result, I was not able to attend the opening ceremony of the Fourth Session of the 14th Parliament yesterday and also will not be able to attend the Dewan Rakyat sitting for the whole of this week, as well as discharge my official duties physically,” he said. – Bernama