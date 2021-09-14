Telang Usan changes to Covid-19 orange zone

KUCHING (Sept 14): Telang Usan is now classified as a Covid-19 orange zone after recording 23 local transmissions in the last 14 days, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update statement.

This brings total number of orange zones to three. Aside from Telang Usan, the other two are Marudi and Kabong.

Red zones remained at 35 districts, consisting of Lawas, Julau, Matu, Sebauh, Bukit Mabong, Limbang, Meradong, Beluru, Sarikei, Lubok Antu, Kapit, Pakan, Kanowit, Song, Belaga, Pusa, betong, Tebedu, Dalat, Selangau, Sri Aman, Asajaya, Subis, Mukah, Simunjan, Tatau, Lundu, Saratok, Bau, Samarahan, Serian, Kuching, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

Yellow zones remained at two, consisting of Tanjung Manis and Daro districts.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmissions as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

Meanwhile, SDMC said that four premises in Sarawak have been listed in the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today.

In its daily update statement today, SDMC said the premises are Medan Mall and Sibu Central in Sibu; Majma ECC in Kuching, and Mydin (Vista Tunku) in Petra Jaya.

This brings the total number of premises in the state listed in HIDE to 330.

HIDE premises and locations have the potential to turn into clusters if pre-emptive actions were not taken and are different from the list of clusters issued each day by the Health director-general.

Premises listed under HIDE do not need to close except when directed by the authorities.

If no hotspots emerged in the premises after the implementation of pre-emptive actions, these premises would be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing.