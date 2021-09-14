KOTA SAMARAHAN (Sept 14): There will be an unscheduled water supply interruption for Samarahan areas tonight from 7pm to 9pm.

The Kuching Water Board (KWB) said in a statement the areas affected are along the Outer Ring Road from Sungai Kuap Bridge to Mile 15, Jalan Datuk Mohammad Musa, Taman Samarindah Indah, and Taman Merdang Gayam.

“The areas of Taman Desa Ilmu and surrounding areas will also be experiencing low water pressure.

“The unscheduled water supply interruption is because we are repairing the Tee-off from 800mm MSCL pipe to Double Air Valve for those areas affected,” said KWB.

The repairs are expected to be completed during the timeframe of the unscheduled water supply interruption.

KWB added that any inconvenience caused is very much regretted.