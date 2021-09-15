16 houses at Mile 8, Bintulu-Miri Road inundated by flash flood

BINTULU (Sept 15): Sixteen houses at Mile 8, Bintulu-Miri Road were inundated by flash flood last night following heavy rain earlier in the afternoon.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) zone chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad said Bomba personnel were despatched to evacuate the affected families after receiving a call at around 8.14pm.

However, he said only five people from two families were willing to be evacuated. The other 14 households refused to be evacuated although they were advised to move out for their own safety.

The two families who were evacuated are currently staying with their relatives who are staying nearby for the time being.

Meanwhile, Civil Defence Force (APM) Bintulu officer Ra’idah Jomi said they mobilised a team to monitor the flash flood situation last night.

“When the team arrived at the location, it was found that the water from a small river overflowed into the residential area at Mile 8,” she said.

She added the APM squad were then ordered to keep a close monitoring at the location as a precaution for the safety of the residents.