Covid-19 cases rise to over 2,000 in Sabah again

KOTA KINABALU: New positive Covid-19 cases in Sabah rose above the 2,000 mark again with a total of 2,015 cases on September 15, an increase of 231 compared to the previous day.

A new cluster was recorded in Kinabatangan, Kluster Sungai Bendera, after 72 samples were found positive with the virus.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said cases in several districts decreased with Kota Kinabalu recording 310 (-18), Sandakan 158 (-15), Tuaran 128 (-27), Tawau 84 (-16), Beaufort 16 (-12), Semporna 8 (-5), Tambunan 2 ( -3) and Telupid 27 (-3).

“A number of districts show increased cases – Papar (+77), Kota Marudu (+64), Kinabatangan (+37), Kota Belud (+7) and Ranau (+4).

“There are 27 cases involving detainees today,” he said.

From the 2,015 daily infections recorded on Wednesday, 1,040 are backlog cases.

Close contact screening contributed 55.48 per cent or 1,118 of the total cases, followed by symptomatic screening 31.36 per cent, 81 cases from existing clusters and 184 from others.

A total of 665 patients were in Category 1, 1,220 in Category 2, five in Category 3, nine in Category 4 and nine in Category 5, while 107 cases are still under investigation.

Most patients, or 89.58 per cent are Malaysian citizens.