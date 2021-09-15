Covid-19: Malaysia hands medical supplies to Indonesia

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 15): Malaysia today handed medical equipment and supplies to Indonesia to help the republic in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah handed the supplies to Indonesia’s ambassador to Malaysia, Hermono, at the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Subang Air Base, Selangor.

Saifuddin said the initiative is a testament to the strong and excellent relations between the two countries, and Malaysia and Indonesia will continue to collaborate closely in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Although Malaysia is still facing the Covid-19 pandemic and the constraints that come with it, it does not stop us from helping according to our ability.

“In addition to our domestic efforts to address the Covid-19 outbreak, we also need to look at the situation and welfare of those around us, including our neighbours,” he said at the handover ceremony.

Malaysia’s aid to Indonesia comprise ISO tank containers with liquid oxygen, oxygen concentrators, therapeutic medicines and disposable medical items, which will be sent by RMAF plane.

Today’s donation marked the first of several batches to be sent in stages to Indonesia, which is expected to be completed by the end of this month, he said.

Meanwhile, Hermono said the Indonesian government and people greatly appreciated the assistance provided by the Malaysian government.

“This contribution means a lot to us. Although Malaysia is battling the Covid-19, they also think of their ‘brothers’ in Indonesia to help fight this pandemic, together,” he said.

Also present were Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, MInister at the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Mastura Mohd Yazid, and Chief of Defence Forces Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang. – Bernama