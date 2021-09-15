Covid-19: Sarawak back on top with 4,709 cases today

KUCHING (Sept15): Sarawak’s daily Covid-19 cases have shot back up to 4,709 in the past 24 hours.

The figure, which was an increase of 2,726 cases from yesterday’s 1,983 cases, is also the highest for the country today.

Ministry of Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a Facebook post said that the state’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 167,012.

The country’s new daily Covid-19 infections registered at 19,495 today, bringing its number of cumulative cases to 2,030,935.

In addition to Sarawak, seven other states also reported four-digit cases namely Selangor (2,710), Sabah (2,015), Johor (1,860), Penang (1,757), Kelantan (1,434), Kedah (1,178), and Perak (1,174).

This is followed by Terengganu (993), Pahang (766), Kuala Lumpur (363), Negeri Sembilan (222), Melaka (190), and Perlis (108).

Putrajaya recorded only 16 cases while Labuan had no cases.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham also informed that intensive care unit (ICU) beds allocated to Covid-19 patients nationwide were at 81 per cent occupancy as of 5pm yesterday (Sept 14).

Sarawak’s ICU usage recorded 80 per cent of 120 beds at the time.

Kedah had the highest ICU usage at 112 per cent from 104 beds, followed by Terengganu at 95 per cent (39 beds), and Selangor at 93 per cent (297 beds).

For non-ICU beds, it was registered at 74 per cent occupancy as of 5pm yesterday with two states above maximum capacity namely Penang with 107 per cent out of 830 beds, Johor with 101 per cent (2,538 beds).

Sarawak had recorded 87 per cent out of the 1,022 beds.