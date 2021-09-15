Covid-19: Sarawak’s cases spike today due to backlog of tests from Sept 10-14

KUCHING (Sept 15): The sharp increase of Sarawak’s Covid-19 cases today to 4,709 from yesterday’s 1,983 was due to cumulative backlog of tests from Sept 10 to 14, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee in its daily Covid-19 update added that latest figure was an increase of 2,726 cases from yesterday’s cases, making the cumulative number of cases in the state now at 167,012.

It said 99.85 per cent or 4,702 of of today’s cases were in Categories 1 and 2 involving asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients.

Of the cases recorded today, there were also seven cases which consisted of one Category 3, one Category 4, and five Category 5 cases, said SDMC.

Category three refers to cases with pneumonia but not requiring oxygen while categories four and five are patients with pneumonia requiring oxygen and requiring ventilator support respectively.

A total of 35 districts had registered new cases of which Kuching continued to top the list at 1,866 cases.

This is followed by Samarahan with 417 cases, Bintulu (369), Sibu (347), Serian (289), Simunjan (227), Bau (192), Asajaya (129), Miri (117), Betong (108), Mukah (72), Pakan (67), Saratok (63), Pusa (61), Sarikei (53), Sri Aman (49), Kapit (48), Subis (46), Tebedu (41), Limbang (30), Selangau (20), Lawas (17), Belaga (13), Lubok Antu (11), Tatau (10), Sebauh (10), Dalat (10), Beluru (6), Meradong (4), Kanowit (4), Julau (4), Matu (3), Lundu (2), Telang Usan (2), and Bukit Mabong (2).

