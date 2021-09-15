Defence Ministry to facilitate smooth reopening of schools – Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 15): The Defence Ministry will provide assistance and work together with the Education Ministry to ensure that the reopening of schools in stages from Oct 3 will go smoothly.

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said the cooperation involved the preparation of classrooms in addition to ensuring a smooth vaccination process for students, providing COVID-19 test kits and empowering tuition centres at schools in armed forces camps.

“We are with Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin all the way because he is doing this for the benefit of the students and their future,” he told a joint press conference with Radzi at Wisma Pertahanan. here today.

Earlier, Hishammuddin and Radzi held a meeting which was also attended by Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali, officers from the National Security Council (MKN) and Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) as well as the National Recovery Plan (PPN) team.

Schools will reopen in stages from Oct 3 and students will take turns to attend school, with attendance set at 50 per cent of the classroom capacity to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

Hishammuddin said his ministry would work closely with the Education Ministry in an effort to empower tuition centres in MAF camps, including by improving learning modules and providing training to the teachers.

On the Covid-19 vaccination for students, including children of MAF staff, he said the Royal Health Corps was always ready to be mobilised at any time to assist the Health Ministry, including through the Combat Medic Vaccination Tea.

He said the process of inoculating teachers at schools in ATM camps nationwide was running smoothly and so far 1,990 out of 2,169 people had completed their Covid-19 vaccination.

“This is a good development, especially in the context of health ahead of the reopening of schools and face-to-face teaching and learning sessions in several states soon,” he said. – Bernama