Dewan Rakyat: Tajuddin new BBC chairman, Mohd Khairuddin deputy

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 15): Pasir Salak Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman has been appointed chairman of the Government Backbenchers Club (BBC).

Tajuddin replaces Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim who has been appointed as Minister of Federal Territories.

Confirming the matter when asked by Bernama, Tajuddin also said that Kuala Nerus MP Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali, who is also former Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities, has been appointed as the deputy chairman.

Tajuddin said the BBC would now be known as the Government Backbenchers Club of Malaysia.

Previously, when led by Shahidan, it was known as the Perikatan Nasional Government Backbenchers Club (PNBBC).

Shahidan was appointed PNBBC chairman in May 2020 while the deputy chairman then was Pasir Puteh MP Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh. – Bernama