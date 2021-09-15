Do not view MA63 issue lightly – MPs

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 15): The Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) issue was not only spoken on by Members of Parliament from Sabah and Sarawak, but also by those from the peninsula in Parliament today.

This took place during the debate session on the royal address by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the opening of the current parliamentary session.

Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (PH-Pulai) in a stern tone, called on all parties not to view the MA63 lightly or as trivial but objectively for Sabah and Sarawak’s development.

“Until today, the issue of the development rights of these two states is still left behind. I want the Federal Constitution including the MA63 to be viewed objectively. Do not view this matter lightly.

“I do not want to see the big powers to eventually take advantage of Sabah and Sarawak and turned the these two states into ‘another Timor-Leste’. This matter needs to be explained to the people,” he said.

Salahuddin said when the government was under Pakatan Harapan (PH), the Federal Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2019 was brought to Parliament to amend the MA63 but it failed to obtain the two-third majority support from the Members of Parliament to amend Clause 2, Article 1 of the constitution.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau (Upko-Tuaran) suggested the detailed final report on MA63 be revealed to the public and not placed under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) 1972.

“It’s inappropriate, in my view, for it to be placed under the OSA as it is a historical matter that should be known by the public. What is so secretive about it that it has to be placed under the act (OSA). By revealing it, the public and national leaders can appreciate the MA63,” he said.

The MA63 is one of the six agendas in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Political Transformation and Stability signed between the government and PH on Monday.

Although he did not sign the MoU, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (Warisan-Semporna) said he would still be supporting the MA63.

The Parti Warisan president said support for MA63 was important in the interest of the people and country. However, he questioned talks on the existence of a new working committee while the Attorney-General and Prime Minister’s Department had already announced the contents of MA63.

Previously, the Working Committee under the MA63 Special Council comprised the Associate Members Committee, Sabah and Sarawak Security Working Committee and the Socioeconomy Working Committee.

Twenty-four MPs took part in the debate session today. The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues on Monday. – Bernama