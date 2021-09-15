Dr Sim: Sarawak looking to countries like Singapore for guidance on addressing Covid-19 surge

KUCHING (Sept 15): The current surge in Covid-19 cases in Sarawak due to the Delta variant has resulted in local medical experts turning to surrounding countries experiencing a similar situation, said Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Local Government and Housing Minister said as the first state in Malaysia with a high post-vaccination rate facing the surge, Sarawak has had to improvise.

“Singapore is the closest to our situation and serves as a good guide for our Covid-19 latest strategy,” he said in a Facebook post, adding the current surge is expected to peak around five cycles.

“We will need everyone to do our part and play our roles to slow the transmission of Covid-19 even after two doses by a combination of non-pharmaceutical and public health measures to lower viral load, severity, and community transmission.”

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) advisor said this is necessary to ensure hospital facilities, doctors, and nurses are not overwhelmed by the cases due to Covid-19 surge.

In a subsequent post, Dr Sim revealed he is doing his part as a volunteer test subject for Universiti Malaysia Sarawak’s (Unimas) vaccines research.

“Your health is your responsibility, post-vaccination, with or without (the) Delta (variant), we will need to live with the virus.

“We will need every Sarawakian’s help in self-testing, self-quarantine, (and) self-monitoring at home, at the workplace, and at public places in our war against Covid-19,” he said, adding that doctors can only share and educate patients with knowledge but it is the patients themselves who need to put the knowledge into practise.