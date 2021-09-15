Eight more premises in Sarawak listed in HIDE – SDMC

KUCHING (Sept 15): Eight more premises in Sarawak have been listed under the Covid-19 early warning Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today, bringing the total number of listed premises in the state to date at 338.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), the eight premises were Medan Niaga Satok, Kuching; Emart (Batu Kawa), Kuching; Vivacity Megamall, Kuching; tHe Spring Shopping Mall, Kuching; Mydin (Vista Tunku), Petra Jaya; Aiman Mall, Kota Samarahan; Medan Mall, Sibu; and Sibu Central (night market), Sibu.

If no Covid-19 hotspots emerged in the premises after the implementation of pre-emptive actions, these premises will be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing.

Meanwhile, Sarawak police have issued 27 compounds for standard operating procedures (SOP) violations today, with more than half issued in Kuching.

SDMC said 20 were issued in Kuching, four in Sibu, two in Bintulu and one in Mukah, with 26 for failing to scan MySejahtera QR code or register manually when entering a premises, and one for inter-district travel without a proper permit.

To date the state police have issued a total of 10,776 compounds since the start of the Movement Control Order (MCO) in March 2020.

As for the local authorities under the state Ministry of Local Government and Housing, one compound was issued by Kota Samaharan Municipal Council for the offence of not updating the customers registration book.

The local authorities had issued 1,484 SOP compounds to date.