Embrace the Malaysian Family spirit, public servants told

PUTRAJAYA (Sept 15): Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali has called on the country’s civil servants to embrace the spirit of the Malaysian Family in organising strategies to revive the economy and restructure the country to transition from the Covid-19 pandemic into an endemic phase.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri has ordered each Cabinet Minister to focus on six key performance indicators (KPIs) which will be evaluated within 100 days of government administration.

The KPIs are restructuring the economy; ensuring national security and order; improving social welfare; upgrading overall infrastructure; strengthening integration in the Malaysian Family mould and empowering the delivery of services.

“As public servants, we are shouldering the hopes and expectations of the people and to ensure these KPIs can be implemented with excellence,” he said in his opening remarks in conjunction with the webinar on the “Role of the Public Service in the Country’s Development” held virtually yesterday.

On August 22, Ismail Sabri in his inaugural speech as prime minister introduced the Malaysian Family approach urging the people of various religions, races and ethnicities to help the nation recover from the current economic and health situation.

Malaysia is expected to transition into the endemic stage of Covid-19 by the end of October.

In efforts to develop the country, Mohd Zuki said civil servants must practise ethics and integrity to establish public service that is efficient, effective and highly regarded by the people.

“The civil service is the backbone of the government’s administrative machinery, especially in the delivery of services to the people,” he said.

Mohd Zuki said “Faith to Serve” should be a commitment of public servants so that the responsibilities entrusted upon them can be carried out with sincerity as well as with open and positive minds.

He also urged public servants to provide excellent services that are guided by five main principles based on the elements of togetherness, interactions, dynamics, dedication and cultivating integrity.

He added while the civil service is going through a new norm with the implementation of the Work from Home arrangements, civil servants must remain committed and focused on delivering services to the people and implementing government policies at the grass-root level.

He said the Faster principles or flat, agile, streamlined, tech-enabled, efficient and resilient must be adhered to so that government agencies can work openly and flexibly and be sensitive to current needs and the wishes of various stakeholders, adding that all government policies and initiatives should be implemented efficiently and effectively by employing digital and latest technologies.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zuki said no one would have thought that a pandemic such as the Covid-19 could change the way we think, work and manage the country.

“In fact, none of us is experienced in facing such a dynamic economic, social and political situation as it is today.

“Alhamdulillah, we in the public service managed to rise above all the hardships and challenges,” he said. – Bernama