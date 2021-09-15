GPS leaders welcome equal funding for govt, Opposition constituencies

KUCHING (Sept 15): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leaders have welcomed the move to provide equal funding for government and Opposition MPs.

GPS secretary-general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the decision – which was among the five key takeaways from the bipartisan cooperation memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on Monday between the Federal government and Opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) – should be welcomed with an open heart by everyone.

“I think it is good. The rakyat (people) are to benefit because the funding is for them and also to enable MPs to serve them better,” the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister said when contacted last night.

Muara Tuang assemblyman Datuk Idris Buang also believes the move is a positive step.

“There’s a lot of pros and cons to consider, but in any event, I feel the people’s well-being and interests must be given in the best way,” he said.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Parliament) Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar pointed out that equal funding for government and Opposition MPs is not new.

“The PN (Perikatan Nasional) government had already extended such facilities. So, the present government also agreed to extend similar facilities to Opposition MPs,” he said.

He suggested it would be better not to look at the move from a political angle but through a welfare stance for the people in need, especially during these difficult times due to Covid-19.

Wan Junaidi pointed out many from the B40 group had been affected following failed businesses and lost employment due to restrictions imposed as part of efforts to combat Covid-19.

The Federal government’s MoU with PH has been hailed as a historic event following the collapse of two previous administrations since the 2018 general election.