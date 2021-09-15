JPJ Miri offers drive-thru service to reduce crowd

MIRI (Sept 15): Road Transport Department (JPJ) Miri branch has already introduced drive-thru service as an alternative to reduce crowding at its counters, in compliance with SOP under Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

State Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin, who visited the branch yesterday, said the mobile counter drive-thru service, which started on Aug 23, is limited to only cash payment and open to the public with each customer limited to two transactions to avoid congestion.

Runner agents are still required to do transaction at counters in the main building, he added.

“At the moment, the mobile counter offers services such as compound payment; renewal of Driving Licences (LMM) and Motor Vehicle Licences (LKM), changing address; checking compound and blacklist; checking the expiry date for LKM and LMM, and MySIKAP registration. Additionally, the mobile counter also offer service checking on motorcycle’s LKM that had expired more than one year.

“However, due to a technical issue, the renewal service for driving licences (LMM) will not be able be carried out at the mobile counter and the branch is now waiting for equipment replacement from its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur,” the minister said.

The operation hours for the drive-thru service is from 8am to 5pm, Mondays to Fridays, and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Lee also revealed that the JPJ mobile counter often used to serve residents outside of the city/rural area (with internet coverage) will stop temporarily due to the pandemic situation.

“However, I would highly recommend JPJ to resume the mobile service to rural areas, as soon as the situation permits, as it would provide great conveniences to the residents in Long Lama, Marudi, Beluru and Subis,” he added.

The minister was accompanied by JPJ Miri Branch head Maya Morshidi during the visit.