KK hit by flash floods again

KOTA KINABALU: The state capital and outlying districts have been hit by floods again following several hours of downpour since this afternoon.

Among the areas affected arr Kota Kinabalu, Penampang, Likas, Luyang, Damai, Kolombong, Inanam, Menggatal and Sepanggar

The rain started just after noon. Several main roads were impassable by vehicles, while business and shops were forced to close early as water flood entered their premises.

Many houses and apartments were also affected by the flash flood which was believed due to overflowing from drains.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department said teams from Lintas, Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Tuaran have been deployed to monitor the flood situations.

Landslides also reported at Bukit Padang, in front of Hospital Mesra, Lok Kawi Zoo and other areas.

As of press time, no evacuation has been reported.