Kuching court adjourns sentencing for rape case as accused, lawyer under EMCO

KUCHING (Sept 15): The Sessions Court here today adjourned the case of a carpenter who was found guilty of raping his niece because the accused and his lawyer were unable to attend as they live in residential areas placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

The 47-year-old accused was supposed to be sentenced today, after being found guilty under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code, and file his appeal.

Judge Jason Juga set Sept 27 for further mention of the case.

The carpenter was originally supposedly to be sentenced on Aug 4, however he tested positive for Covid-19 and was placed in a quarantine centre until Aug 12.

He was previously found guilty on July 21.

According to the charge, he raped his then 12-year-old niece at her house in a village in Bau, in February 2018.

The victim’s mother lodged a police report after hearing her 13-year-old daughter’s conversation with the victim on what the accused had done.

It is understood that the carpenter had committed the act repeatedly but the victim was too scared to tell her mother because the accused is said to have threatened her.

The carpenter was arrested on Nov 5, 2018 at around 12.45pm at his residence.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and caning.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurfadzlin Mahmad Zulhasnan prosecuted the case.