More opportunities will be offered to graduates to join GETS 4.0 Programme – State Secretary

KUCHING (Sept 15): More opportunities will be offered to graduates to join the Graduates Enhancement Training Sarawak (GETS) 4.0 Programme for the next cohort (2021/2022), says State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion.

He said this is to allow for more unemployed graduates to benefit from the programme.

“Strong emphasis will be given to soft-skills training for GETS interns as it is important to develop the soft skills of interns for better employment.

“Courses such as presentation skills, communication skills, confidence building and how to create a good first impression in the workplace will help them to increase their self-esteem, develop cognitive skills, and instill the trait of not giving up when facing challenges.

“This allows interns to have realistic perspective of work and workplace expectations, develop problem solving skills, make appropriate and reasonable decisions, and create the desire to achieve high work performance,” he said at the GETS 4.0 Programme launch which was officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg via Zoom today.

Jaul said GETS 4.0 is a 12-month on-the-job training programme where graduates will be attached to selected agencies based on their educational background.

“It was introduced as a platform to enhance new working skills, such as English as a medium of communication at the workplace and to up-skill the graduate’s competencies to be in line with the Sarawak Digital Economy Strategy (2018-2022), and future workplace requirements,” he said.

He said the first cohort kicked off in 2019 with 321 interns attached at government agencies, government-linked companies (GLCs) and the private sector while the second and third cohorts saw a total of 301 and 437 interns attached at various industries in the years 2020 and 2021 respectively.

“From the reports, we have found that from 2019 to 2021, 20 per cent of about 214 interns have been offered jobs by companies such as Petronas, Sarawak Information Systems (Sains), Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA), Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC), Sacofa, Sarawak Energy Berhad, Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA), Sarawak Media Group (SMG), LONGi, Oceancare, and many more,” he said.

He also said that six percent from 65 interns were employed by the companies they were attached to.

“This means that the main objective of this programme is slowly being achieved,” he added.

He said the state is hopeful and optimistic that interns or graduates from GETS 4.0 will be better equipped when seeking job opportunities.

“It is also hoped that the skills they obtained during their internship would place them in higher income jobs as aspired by the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“Interns should take full advantage of this programme as there are still many out there who are still looking for employment,” he said.

Also present during the launch were Deputy State Secretary Datu Dr Sabariah Putit, State Financial Secretary Datu Dr Wan Lizozman Wan Omar, and Sarawak Centre of Performance Excellence (SCOPE) chief executive officer Dr Asleena Helmi.