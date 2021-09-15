No more quarantine for those fully vaccinated from the Peninsula coming into Sarawak

KUCHING (Sept 15): Fully vaccinated individuals entering Sarawak from Peninsular Malaysia will no longer be required to undergo mandatory quarantine, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC said the latest decision, which comes into effect tomorrow (Sept 16), was in view of the increasing number of individuals who have been vaccinated nationwide.

“Those who have been fully vaccinated are still required to apply for entry to Sarawak via EnterSarawak and fill up the eHealth Declaration Form (eHDF).

“They are also required to attach proof of their ‘fully vaccinated’ status, negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test result (valid for three days only) and other relevant personal information,” said the committee.

SDMC said that children and teenagers below aged 18, who are entering Sarawak with their fully vaccinated guardians will also be exempted from quarantine, but they are advised to self-monitor at home for 10 days.

Fully vaccinated individuals are defined as those who have completed 14 days after receiving the second dose of Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Sinovac vaccine or 28 days after one dose of CanSino or Janssen vaccine.

Meanwhile, SDMC said individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have yet to be vaccinated will be required to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine at the designated quarantine hotels.

They also have to apply for entry to Sarawak via EnterSarawak, fill up the eHealth Declaration Form (eHDF) as well as provide their negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test result (valid for three days only) and other relevant personal information, said the committee, adding that this directive is also effective from tomorrow.

It said the guidelines for individuals who are entering the state from other countries remain unchanged.