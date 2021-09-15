Sarawak reports three new Covid-19 clusters today

KUCHING (Sept 15): Sarawak has reported three new Covid-19 community clusters involving a village in Bau and two longhouses in Pakan today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee said the cluster in Bau named the Sebobok Cluster involved Kampung Sebobok located at Jagoi, which infected 76 individuals including the index case out of 84 screened, where eight of the cases were reported today.

The Sungai Ipoh Cluster in Pakan involved the residents of a longhouse located in the area of Sungai Ipoh, which saw 37 positive cases including the index case out of 41 screened, with 36 of them reported today.

The second cluster in Pakan called the Sungai Buloh Cluster involved residents of a longhouse in Sungai Buloh.

SDMC said 21 individuals were positive for Covid-19 from this cluster including the index case out of 23 screened, with one still waiting for his lab test result.

The committee said 20 of the cases from that cluster were reported today.

To date, there were 141 active clusters in the state, and 20 of them had reported 356 new cases.

The clusters that reported new cases were the Simpok Cluster with 73 new cases, Bungey 2 Cluster (63); Kampung Lintang Cluster (39); Sungai Ipoh Cluster (36); Mapu Cluster (32); KM20 Jalan Betong Cluster (30); Sungai Buloh Cluster (20); Lorong Urun Cluster (13); Kampung Sikog Cluster (10); Jalan Usaha Jaya Dua Cluster (9); Pinang Jawa Cluster (8); Sebobok Cluster (8); Kampung Batu Kitang Jaya Cluster (3); Annah Rais Cluster (3); Industri Jalan Semeba Cluster (two); Opar Cluster (2); Pulau Brunei Cluster (2); Sega Cluster (1); Sebayang-Stalun Cluster (1) and Pasar Matu Cluster (1).

Meanwhile, the committee said the Kampung Sungai Linsat Cluster in Serian had ended after no new cases were reported for the past 28 days. The cluster had resulted in 73 positive cases and one death.