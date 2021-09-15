Sarawak to continue investing in own talents to attain IR 4.0 status, says Abang Johari

KUCHING (Sept 15): Sarawak has to continue to invest in developing its own digital, technical and creative talents in its endeavour to attain the Industry Revolution 4.0 (IR 4.0) status, says Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said apart from digital skills, there is a strong demand for soft skills such as project management, decision making, critical thinking, communication, design thinking and negotiating.

“This will empower people to equip themselves with the competencies of the digital revolution in order to create a workforce fit for a digital future,” he said when launching the Graduates Enhancement Training Sarawak (GETS) 4.0 Programme via Zoom today.

He pointed out that data is an increasingly valuable economic commodity in both the public and private sector data to drive economic growth.

“Therefore, incorporating the IR 4.0 knowledge model means enterprises in Sarawak would need to expand their value-creating capabilities and reshape business models, especially in this tough Covid-19 pandemic environment,” he said.

He also said that organisations need to provide more training around technology to help their employees improve their skills to adapt to the current new work culture of working from home while maintaining productivity.

“The evolution of this new work culture also means employers have to adopt hybrid work arrangements and provide the flexibility for employees to work anywhere and anytime.

“As such, companies with strict and clear protocols for on-site and remote working are likely to retain and attract better digital talents among our young people in the long run,” he said.

On GETS 4.0, Abang Johari said the programme plays an important role in cultivating digital leaders and instilling the culture of embracing the ever-advancing digital technology and solutions, and always seeking ways to imbue them in work processes.

“For example, the Lasis system of the Land and Survey Department has provided solutions to enhance the service of the department, thanks to the quickness of people in there to see the potential of IT solutions.

“I am glad that the GETS 4.0 programme has been designed with a special focus on digital competencies such as data analytics and problem-solving skills through on the job trainings,” he said and urged all young Sarawakians, especially graduates, to see the vast opportunities of Sarawak’s digitalisation agenda.

Organised by the Sarawak Centre of Performance Excellence (SCOPE) in collaboration with the Leadership Institute of Sarawak Civil Service, the GETS 4.0 programme launch was to promote its internship programme to all graduates in Sarawak.

The internship programme was designed as an initiative from the state government to further cultivate digital skills and leadership among local graduates in the state.

During the virtual ceremony, Abang Johari also witnessed the presentation of GETS Excellence Awards to five interns who were selected for their exceptional performance in work, assignments and contributions during the period of their internship.

Also present were State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion and Deputy State Secretary Datu Dr Sabariah Putit, who is also SCOPE chairperson, State Financial Secretary Datu Dr Wan Lizozman Wan Omar, and SCOPE chief executive officer Dr Asleena Helmi