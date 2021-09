SDMC: 19 more localities put under EMCO in Sarawak

KUCHING (Sept 15): A total of 19 localities in Sarawak have been put under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) including a workers’ quarters in Tatau.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said the workers’ quarters of Tamar Estate at Semanok started the EMCO yesterday until Sept 27.

Also undergoing EMCO over the same period are Rh Buyung at Lepong Simpai, Rh Elie at Sabu Baroh, Rh Sparrow Anyan at Bait Baru, and Rh Rose Emma Stanley Gate at Temudok Atas in Sri Aman; and Rumah John Anak Damu, Sg Labang at KM 60, Jalan Bintulu-Miri in Sebauh.

SDMC said the EMCO for Rumah Gingdan Anak Mancha Gudang Atas Sibuti and Rumah Mokeng Anak Tambom Gudang Tengah Sibuti in Subis have started yesterday until Sept 28.

Seven localities placed under EMCO starting today until Sept 28 are Rh Empading at Kampung Bunu, Skrang in Lubok Antu; Rh Bandi, Kampung Sebangkoi at Undop, Rh Sang, Seduku at Lingga, and Rh Ajon, Kampung Sapak Bubung at Pantu in Sri Aman; Rh Andrew Ungon at Ng Darau and Rh Andrew at Simpang Jagoi in Pakan; and Rh Philip Janting, Ulu Bejawai Sangkong in Julau.

The other four localities – Rh Amin at Saka, Rh Francis Ajie at Buyong Baru, and Rh Jambai at Kerapa in Betong; and Rh Anggey, Sg Kerubong, Selalang in Sarikei – will start their EMCO from tomorrow until Sept 29.

SDMC said EMCO extensions have also been imposed on three localities namely Rh Engkabi, San Semanju in Lubok Antu (Sept 15 to 29); and Rh Langan, Ng Mara and Rh Lugat, Penyelanih Kiba in Betong (Sept 16 to 29).

The committee also announced the end of EMCO for 30 localities, of which 20 were lifted today.

They are Kampung Hilir, Maludam in Pusa; Rh Joseph at Jambu Kerampak, Rh Denil, Menyalin Baru at Debak, Rh Lebin, Muton Baru at Debak, Rh Bawie, Rapong at Debak, Rh Sibat at Penurin, Rh Michael at Sebangkoi, Rh Sabal, Mile 8 at Debak in Betong; Rh Miah, Munggu Ridan at Pantu, Rh Bugak Bunsi at Munggu Ubah, Rh Merong Nangkai at Jaong Strap in Sri Aman; Rumah Maxwell Anak Tambi, Sg Libau at Jalan Miri-Bintulu, Rumah Juan Anak Bedaru, Sg Gelasah at Suai, Rumah Changgai Anak Dali, Sg Saeh at Ulu Suai, Rumah Patrick Libau, Sg Tangap at Niah, Rumah John Abau, Sg Tangap at Niah, Rumah Jesus Robin Anak Timboo, Sg Gelasah at Suai, and Rumah Belilie Anak Lium, Sg Tema at Ulu Niah in Subis; Woodman Kuala Baram Estate Sdn Bhd in Marudi and Rh Muling, Sg Suchong Balut in Julau.

The 10 other localities namely Shophouse Seberkas Jaya, the rented room above Chen Jia Tai Chi Association at Tg Batu, rented room above CC Voon Money Lender, Rh Tukau Anak Gurutak at Jalan Bintulu-Tatau, and Rh Jaraw Anak Sumok at Sg Plan in Bintulu; Rh Beraoh, Anak Emperan at KM8, Jln Sebauh-Bintulu and Rh Timban Anak Metan, Sg Setulai at Jln Sebauh-Bintulu in Sebauh; and Rh Geraman Anak Imban, Sungai Empuak at Jelai, Rh Suang Anak Gambai at Nanga Sana, and Rh Enggul Anak Ujan, Sg Selitut in Tatau will have their EMCO lifted tomorrow.