SUPP disappointed with Putrajaya’s appeal against automatic recognition ruling

MIRI (Sept 15): The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) is shocked with the federal government’s move to appeal against the automatic recognition as citizens to children born to Malaysian mothers and foreign fathers abroad, saying Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob should intervene and stop it.

SUPP secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting in a statement expressed its indignation and disappointment with the announcement by the Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun that the Government has filed in the appeal papers.

“We would like to appeal to our Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri for his urgent intervention and immediately instructs the Attorney General to withdraw the aforesaid appeal, and at the same time instructs the Home Ministry to respect and implement the High Court’s decision,” the statement said.

The decision to appeal against the ruling came as a surprise and a rude shock to many, and has created a ripple of dismay, frustration and anger among many women and numerous non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Pointing to the Prime Minister’s maiden speech on one big ‘Malaysian family’ or ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ concept, he said it means a concept of inclusiveness of all Malaysians, irrespective of gender, race, religion or creed to all Malaysians.

Ting said it is therefore fair to say that this Keluarga Malaysia concept will now be put to test, whether the decision of the AG to appeal should proceed or be withdrawn immediately.

Pending such a withdrawal decision by the Attorney General, affected mothers and their loved ones will continue to endure much hardship, anxiety, stress and heartache, he added.

SUPP fully supports the call made by Sarawak Women For Women Society (SWWS) on the Government to promptly withdraw its appeal against the High Court decision that children born overseas to Malaysian mothers are entitled to citizenship by operation of law.

Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Rina Harun, who had earlier publicly welcomed the court decision, had welcomed the High Court decision as a new ray of hope for Malaysian women who said the decision is the PN government’s commitment to creating equality for women.

SUPP reminded the federal government that, within 24 hours, over 10,000 persons have supported the online petition by Family Frontiers, an NGO taking up the cause.

The party stressed that the Federal Constitution is the supreme law of the land and each of its Articles and Clauses cannot be interpreted in isolation especially when such interpretation does not find logic, justice, fairness, equality or simply lack of ordinary common sense.

On Sept 9, the High Court had ruled that Article 4(1) of the Federal Constitution together with the Second Schedule, Part II, Section 1(b), pertaining to citizenship rights, must be read in harmony with Article 8(2), which prohibits discrimination on the basis of gender.

The statement said the High Court Judge Datuk Akhtar Tahir, commented strongly and succinctly that “The grievances of the plaintiffs are real; the discrimination is apparent” and thus decided that the word ‘father’ must therefore be read to include mothers and that their children are also entitled to citizenship by operation of law.

This decision was considered a landmark decision and has been roundly welcomed by most Malaysians and NGOs as greater fairness and justice towards Malaysian women, especially mothers who have children born outside our country.

SUPP called on the Prime Minister to ponder deeply into this issue and make a quick and appropriate decision to withdraw the appeal.