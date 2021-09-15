Ten charged with faking Covid-19 vaccination cert, one convicted, Parliament told

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 15): A total of 10 people have been charged with falsifying their Covid-19 vaccination certificates to date, Deputy Home Minister I Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said said today.

He said four are from Perak, two from Sabah, another two from Melaka, and one each from Kelantan and Sarawak.

“For your information YB, those we have charged are 10 people, those whom we found to have committed the offence is one person,” he told Setiu MP Shaharizukirnain Abd Kadir during Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat.

Ismail added that the one person convicted of the offence was from Sarawak and has been sentenced to jail. – Malay Mail

