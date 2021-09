KOTA KINABALU: The State Government has decided to allow vaccination of teenagers aged between 12 to 17 years old beginning Sept 16.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said the matter was discussed and decided at the State Cabinet meeting here today.

This was also in line with the Health Ministry’s stand to get as many adolescents in this high risk group to be vaccinated and in anticipation of the reopening of schools starting October 3.