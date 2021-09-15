vivo X70 Series captures the unseen beauty of Malaysia

In conjunction with Malaysia Day, vivo Malaysia has invited its fans and photographers to “Capture the Unseen” beauty of their hometown and iconic landmarks with the vivo X70 Series device that is set to be launched on September 22, 2021.

The X70 Series is fitted with next-level specs to provide the optimal user X-perience especially in mobilegraphy.

The vivo X70 Series has achieved certified compliance to ZEISS T* Coating, which comes with ZEISS T* Coating optics that allows users to capture clearer and more brilliant images with authentic colours.

The recognisable ZEISS logo and ZEISS T* Coating label are stamped on the X70 Series’ rear camera array, while a ZEISS Vario-Tessar trademark has been subtly engraved on its protruding flashlight panel.

Besides that, ZEISS T* Coating Pure Night View technology provides the distinctive benefit of less ghosting and stray light.

Point, shoot, and bask in the radiance and pure beauty of the night, as it showcases the right amount of light to illuminate and highlight the images versus the shadows.

To have a different photography experience at night, the device is also equipped with Extreme Night Vision. This allows the user to take high resolution pictures that are beautiful and clear just like in real life.

What is even more interesting about the vivo X70 Series is it features Sony’s bespoke ultra-sensing gimbal camera IMX766V sensor with outstanding light sensitivity, plus vivo’s Gimbal Stabilization 3.0 that helps users to get focused and accurate pictures, as well as clearer and stabler images, even at night.

There’s also good news for those who like to record videos because this smart device also has VIS five-Axis Ultra Stable Video that allows wide-angle videos. wide angle or all-round stability.

Whether you’re running or cycling, experience a whole new level of stability that keeps up with your active lifestyle.

The ZEISS Style Portrait Package offers the unique features of four ZEISS lenses in one gadget – Biotar, Distagon, Planar, and Sonnar.

For those who like to take selfies, the vivo X70 Series is also perfect as it offers the ZEISS Style Portrait Package.

An online launch event will be held for the vivo X70 Series on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 7.30pm via vivo Malaysia’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel.