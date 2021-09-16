48% of daily Covid-19 cases in KK sporadic

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 16): Almost 48 per cent of the daily Covid-19 cases in the state capital on Sept 16 are sporadic, which were found from symptomatic screenings.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the number is a signal and reminder to the public to adhere to all SOPs seriously.

“Total new cases in Sabah today are 1,982, including 29 detainees.

“Close contact screening contributed more than half of the total number with 55.5 per cent, followed by symptomatic screening 701 or 35.4 per cent and nine cases from existing clusters. A total of 171 cases were obtained from other screenings.

“However, we also note that the percentage of cases through symptomatic screening in Kota Kinabalu is worrying.

“This is a reminder that the risk of infection is extremely high when in public,” he said.

Of the total daily cases on Thursday, 419 were in Category 1, 1,452 in Category 2, eight in Category 3, 15 in Category 4 and five in Category 5, while 83 cases are still under investigation.