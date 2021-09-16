68 flood victims at three relief centres

KOTA KINABALU: Continuous heavy rain since yesterday afternoon has resulted in three districts in Sabah – Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Putatan – being hit by flash floods again.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said three relief centres (PPS), one in Penampang and two in Putatan, had been opened to house flood victims.

No PPS has been activated in Kota Kinabalu yet.

As at 8 am today, 68 people from 27 families have been evacuated to the three PPS – Rumah Kelab Kompleks Sukan, Penampang (39 individuals from 21 families), Dewan Sri Serigai, Putatan (26 individuals from five families) and Dewan Sri Keramat, Putatan (three people from one family).

“They are from one village in Penampang and two villages in Putatan,” the secretariat said in a statement today.

It said no relief centres had been opened following the landslide at Forest Hill here yesterday, which claimed the lives of a 25-year-old woman, her eight-month-old daughter, and a five-year-old girl while three other victims were found safe.