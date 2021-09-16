All of Sarawak’s eligible adolescents expected to be fully vaccinated before Oct 31, says Abang Johari

KUCHING (Sept 16): All of Sarawak’s eligible adolescents aged between 12 and 17 are expected to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 before the targeted date of Oct 31, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari disclosed that a total of 65,252 Sarawakian eligible adolescents aged between 12 and 17 have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine so far.

“Sixty-three per cent or 61,271 of them who have received their first dose are aged 16 to 17 and 2.1 per cent or 3,981 are aged 12 to 15 with commodities,” he told a press conference at the State Health Department’s Covid-19 vaccination centre that has been set up at Dewan Majma here today.

According to him, adolescents aged between 12 and 17 made up 21.8 per cent or 289,200 of the state’s total population.

Abang Johari said the Covid-19 immunisation programme for the eligible adolescents aged between 12 and 17, which is being conducted in phases, started on Sept 8.

Sarawak became the first state to vaccinate its adolescents when it launched the programme on Sept 8.

“All those aged 16 to 17 in particular will be fully vaccinated before schools start on Oct 3. At least they are safe to go to schools, as far as vaccination is concerned,” he added.

Abang Johari said in Kuching alone, a total of 14,281 eligible adolescents aged between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated as of Sept 14.

He took the opportunity to thank parents for their understanding and cooperation especially in allowing their children to be vaccinated.

Among those present during the visit were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas who is also Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman and, Housing and Local Government Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.