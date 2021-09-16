Amid pandemic, committee ensures SOPs in place for toned-down Malaysia Day celebration

SINCE its formation five years, the Nanga Ngungun Zone 1 neighbourhood watch committee (KRT) in Kanowit, Sibu has always organised various activities to mark Malaysia Day with the aim of enhancing the spirit of patriotism among longhouse residents.

However, the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in Sarawak meant that celebrations had to be toned down last year and again this year, to comply with the government’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of the virus.

“We have toned down the celebration since last year due to Covid-19. In 2019, it was a lot merrier with several activities held including a convoy carrying the state and national flags in the resettlement.

“For this year, we will make sure preventive measures are in place because we do not want to cause a Covid-19 outbreak,” said Vester Selo, who heads the KRT Nanga Ngungun Zone 1 youth section known as Young Neighbours.

These measures include limiting the number of invited guests from the National Unity and Integration Department (NUID) Sibu, compulsory use of face masks for celebrants, and observance of physical distancing.

KRT Nanga Ngungun Zone 1, formed by residents of the 20-door Rumah Taboh Rimau at Nanga Ngungun resettlement scheme here, was established under NUID Sibu some five years ago.

“Before guests are allowed into the longhouse, they will have to scan the MySejahtera code and have their body temperature taken,” Vester added.

According to him, all 20 ‘bileks’ (units) of the longhouse are flying the national and state flags side by side to show that their spirit has not been dampened by the pandemic.

Vester said they also plan to distribute food baskets, organise a ‘Harmony Prayer’ as well as a choir session.

He also revealed that KRT Nanga Ngungun Zone 1 participated the state-level Merdeka Month sculpture competition organised by NUID Sarawak.

“It was a challenge for the committee as it was our first time joining such a competition at the state-level. For the competition, we made replicas of the Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC) Twin Tower and Jalur Gemilang using recyclable materials like discarded boxes and egg trays.

“We formed two teams consisting of 10 Young Neighbours KRT Nanga Ngungun Zone 1 members and managed to finish the replicas in four days,” he said.

The results of the competition will be announced on Malaysia Day today, he added.

“Win or lose, the most important thing is the close cooperation among the residents to finish our entry. From the way I see it, our patriotism is shown through our unity and how we work together to achieve a common goal,” he said.