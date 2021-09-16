Covid-19: Only one patient under Category 5 out of 3,660 new cases in Sarawak

KUCHING (Sept 16): Only one out of Sarawak’s 3,660 new Covid-19 cases today was in Category 5 with the patient having pneumonia and requiring ventilator support.

At the same time, 99.97 per cent or 3,659 were in Categories 1 and 2, with patients having no to mild symptoms, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily Covid-19 update.

Kuching continued to remain on top with 1,541 cases today, followed by Samarahan with 268 cases, Sibu (255), Serian (245), Bintulu (219), Miri (189), Bau (159), Asajaya (127), Lundu (99), Sri Aman (79), Kapit (68), Betong (53), Simunjan (46), Tebedu (46), Limbang (34), Song (27), Lubok Antu (25), Meradong (18), Subis (18), Sarikei (16), Belaga (16), Lawas (15), Kabong (14), Tatau (14), Selangau (13), and Julau (12).

There were also 11 districts which reported single-digit cases namely Matu (8), Telang Usan (7), Dalat (6), Pusa (5), Marudi (4), Saratok (3), Beluru (3), Bukit Mabong (3), Kanowit (2), Sebauh (2), and Pakan (1).

SDMC said Sarawak also recorded five new deaths from Covid-19 today.

The first one was of a 39-year-old man from Mukah, who was tested positive for Covid-19 on Sept 11.

He had a history of chronic lung disease and autoimmune disease and died in Bintulu Hospital.

In Sibu, there were two deaths, both involving women. One of them was a 67-year-old with a history of diabetes, asthma, chronic kidney disease and chronic liver disease, who was tested positive on Sept 2, and the other aged 72, had hypertension and had tested positive on Sept 10.

SDMC said both victims died at Sibu Hospital.

In Kuching, a 65-year-old woman died of Covid-19 in the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) after tested positive on Sept 9. She had hypertension, dyslipidemia and cancer.

It said the fifth death involved a 78-year-old man from Miri who was tested positive on Sept 14.

According to SDMC, the man, who had cancer, died at Miri Hospital.

The state’s death toll now stands at 656.