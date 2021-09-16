Covid-19: Sarawak remains on top with 3,660 new cases out of 18,815 nationwide

KUCHING (Sept 16): Sarawak today remained as the state with the highest number of new Covid-19 cases at 3,660, despite recording a drop from yesterday’s, 4,709.

With the state’s cumulative number of cases now at 170,672, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a Facebook post said the whole country recorded 18,815 new cases today, bringing its number of cumulative cases to 2,049,750.

Selangor and Johor recorded 2,718 and 2,206 new cases respectively while other states which reported four-digit cases were Sabah (1,982), Penang (1,777), Perak (1,446), Kedah (1,233), and Kelantan (1,222).

This is followed by Terengganu (814), Pahang (712), Kuala Lumpur (493), Melaka (269), Negeri Sembilan (170), and Perlis (80).

Putrajaya recorded 22 cases while Labuan reported 11 cases.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham also informed that intensive care unit (ICU) beds allocated to Covid-19 patients nationwide remained at 81 per cent occupancy as of 5pm yesterday (Sept 15).

Sarawak’s ICU usage recorded 86 per cent of 120 beds at the time.

Kedah had the highest ICU usage at 105 per cent from 104 beds, followed by Kuala Lumpur at 98 per cent (108 beds), Kelantan at 94 per cent (89 beds), Penang at 92 per cent (78 beds), and Terengganu at 90 per cent (39 beds).

For non-ICU beds, it was registered at 71 per cent occupancy as of 5pm yesterday with no states reaching maximum capacity usage of these beds.

Sarawak had recorded 88 per cent out of the 1,058 beds.