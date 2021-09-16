Floods leave trail of destruction



KOTA KINABALU (Sept 16): The widespread flash floods on Wednesday following hours of heavy rain left a trail of destruction in Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Putatan districts.

It also caused landslides, damaged roads, houses and cars, and uprooted trees.

So far, a 25-year-old woman, her eight-month-old daughter, and a five-year-old girl were reported to have been killed in a landslide at Forest Hill in Penampang on Wednesday afternoon. Three other family members escaped from being buried by loose soil which came crashing down to the house.

A family of six in Penampang managed to save themselves when their house was also destroyed by a landslide.

The flood has been described as the worst by victims.

Most of them could not save their property from floodwater which came gushing in into their houses. The water level was almost waist high.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said three relief centres (PPS), one in Penampang and two in Putatan, had been opened to house flood victims.

No PPS has been activated in Kota Kinabalu yet.

As at 8 am today, 68 people from 27 families have been evacuated to the three PPS – Rumah Kelab Kompleks Sukan, Penampang (39 individuals from 21 families), Dewan Sri Serigai, Putatan (26 individuals from five families) and Dewan Sri Keramat, Putatan (three people from one family).

“They are from one village in Penampang and two villages in Putatan,” the secretariat said in a statement today.

Most of the victims are taking advantage of Malaysia Day holiday today to clean their houses.

A check revealed that some parts of Penampang and Donggongon town are still inundated with floodwaters this morning.

This is the second serious flood that struck the west coast of Sabah this month.

Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) president Datuk Michael Lui on Thursday appealed to the federal and state governments to expedite the implementation of the Greater Kota Kinabalu Flood Prevention Plan to resolve the perennial flooding in the state capital and outlying areas.

He said the government must take the flooding issue seriously that has caused huge losses, pain and inconvenience to the people.

“This is a pressing issue that must be tackled immediately to improve the wellbeing of the people.”

He said the recurring flood and Covid-19 pandemic have dealt a huge blow to the rakyat and businesses.

“The government must disburse financial aid to the flood victims, including businesses, as soon as possible to alleviate their burden.”



Lui said the people wanted to see sincerity and political will from the government in resolving the flooding issue.

“The people are fed up with the authority for attributing the cause of the floods to thunderstorm or heavy rainfall.

“Businesses and people are already struggling to cope with the impact of Covid-19 on the economy, health, unemployment and livelihood, and the perennial flooding problem are making things worse for them.”



He said many residents and businesses have suffered financial losses as they could not save their belongings from the floodwater in time.

“The flooding issue does not only result in financial damage, but also emotional stress.

“The safety and livelihood of the rakyat should be the primary concern of the government.”

Lui said the relevant government departments must take proactive action to identify the main cause of the flooding problem and study feasible solutions, as opposed to dealing with the aftermath time and time again without solving the issue.

“If the flooding is the caused by drainage problem, clogged drains or lack of maintenance of rivers and drainage system, the government should deepen or widen rivers, and if necessary, build embankments, drainage systems and other precautionary measures.

“We believe the perennial flooding will improve if the government has the political will to enhance the drainage system.”