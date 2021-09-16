Gov’t to ensure MAF personnel’s welfare is protected – PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 16): The government always ensures that the welfare of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel is protected, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In a posting on his Facebook page in conjunction with the MAF’s 88th anniversary today, Ismail Sabri said the sacrifices of the armed forces personnel in maintaining security and safeguarding national sovereignty were immense.

“Blood, sweat and tears were shed. Thank you to all MAF personnel for this immense sacrifice,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the MAF was always in a state of preparedness through the implementation of various exercises. – Bernama