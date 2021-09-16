In Malaysia Day message, Baru laments ‘sickness’ plaguing nation

KUCHING (Sept 16): Malaysia risks becoming a failed state if efforts are not made to resolve the many issues currently plaguing the nation, said Selangau MP Baru Bian.

In his Malaysia Day message, he said symptoms of a ‘sick’ nation can be seen all around the country and it cannot be denied that “all is not well in Malaysia”.

“The signs are everywhere. Corruption is tolerated at all levels of society and government, and many of the connected leaders have gotten away scot-free from criminal charges.

“Politicians play the race and religion card to hold on to power and position, especially when they see signs of their support base waning,” he said.

He said this ‘sickness’ includes the existence of religious extremism and intolerance and the labelling of minorities as ‘pendatang’ (immigrants) — all of which occur at regular intervals.

Apart from that, there is also rent-seeking, cronyism and money politics, enriching people who have done nothing to earn their wealth, while the disadvantaged classes continue to struggle to just survive, he added.

“Institutionalised racism is entrenched, which together with falling standards of education and lack of economic opportunities have caused a huge number of Malaysians to say they want to leave the country if given the chance.”

In this regard, Baru said his thoughts are inevitably drawn to the state of the nation, 58 years after Sarawak’s forefathers were persuaded that it would be for the good of Sarawak and Sarawakians if Sarawak were to become partners with Malaya, North Borneo and Singapore to form the Federation of Malaysia.

He said in Sarawak and Sabah, resentment and anger over Malaya’s failure to honour the terms of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 since the federation’s formation have prompted the voices of its people to grow ever louder, with many calling for secession.

Comparisons are also frequently made between the advanced development of Malaya and the poor undeveloped areas of Sarawak and Sabah where time seems to have stood still since 1963, while attempts by Malayan politicians to curtail their multi-ethnic and multi-religious citizens have drawn alarm and anger.

“How disheartening it is today that this country is heading in a downward trajectory towards becoming a miserable and failed state. As citizens of this country, we have a duty to take action so that our nation can be steered in a different direction.

“It is timely to remind ourselves that we are the ones who put our leaders in government, and their primary duty is towards the country, the people and the Constitution.

“We have the power to make things better, if we have the will to take action. Just like the victims of Covid-19 who take steps to strengthen themselves by taking medication and supplements, we must take steps to address the many issues and illnesses that plague our country,” he said.

Baru went on to call on the people to “speak up for what is right” and to take action when the situation calls for it.

“For now, it is crucial that we prepare for the next elections, and the best thing is to encourage every eligible citizen to register to vote as automatic registration has not yet been implemented.

“…we have the power to make politics better by choosing better leaders. How else will we answer the future generation when they ask us why we allowed this once promising country to fall into ruin?”