Kangar police to monitor SOP compliance of travellers to Langkawi

KUALA PERLIS (Sept 16): With merry-makers flocking to Langkawi, Kedah, via the Kuala Perlis Ferry Terminal, all eyes are locked on to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government.

Kangar district police chief Supt Wari Kiew said close monitoring is the order of the day at Kuala Perlis Ferry Terminal, to ensure that the public adheres to the strict SOPs for travellers.

“From our inspection of the situation here (Kuala Perlis Ferry Terminal), we find the public in compliance with the SOPs rolled out, having completed the two-dose vaccination and Covid-19 test as stipulated by the government,” he told reporters here today.

He added that police also exercised discretion when dealing with individuals or crowds who may unwittingly breach the SOPs.

A random Bernama survey at the Kuala Perlis Ferry Terminal showed crowds swelling as early as 7 am, to undergo Covid-19 swab tests before they are permitted to head for the duty-free holiday island.

A government retiree, Jamaluddin Ahmad, 69, hailed the government decision to allow tourist travel as a huge relief for holiday-makers after the long lockdown.

The father of four said the two-dose vaccination rule, along with other requirements, was not an obstacle but rather a positive step by the government to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yesterday, Perlis recorded 108 positive cases of Covid-19, with three imported cases, to bring the total to 2,970 cases. – Bernama