King conveys 88th anniversary wishes to MAF

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 16): The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, has conveyed greetings to all members, veterans and those who have served in the the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) on its 88th anniversary today.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed his deep appreciation for the services and sacrifices made by all present and former members of the MAF in protecting the sovereignty and security of the country.

“His Majesty expresses the highest appreciation to MAF members especially those in the front line who had worked hard, sacrificing their time and energy to help the government curb the spread of Covid-19,” read the statement posted on Istana Negara’s official Facebook page.

His Majesty also prayed that MAF would continue to be respected and honoured at the international level.

The MAF’s anniversary is celebrated on Sept 16 each year. – Bernama