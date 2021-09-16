MAF personnel must be prepared to face global security threats – Chief of Defence Force

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 16): The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel must be prepared to face the increasing regional and global security threats by mastering and understanding the 4M aspects, said Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

The 4M includes Man, Machine, Method and Mates.

Affendi said the four aspects were important to strengthen the level of awareness, competence and togetherness in the team.

“This is to enable MAF personnel to be mobilised in various tasks at any time in facing any future threats more effectively and efficiently.

“As the main bastion of national defence, these aspects are necessary in preparation for challenges and threats, especially the uncertain regional and global security situations as well as the rise of non-traditional security threats,” he said in a special message in conjunction with MAF’s 88th anniversary today.

Affendi said the hybrid warfare was mobilised by various elements, by actively manipulating the progress of the Industrial Revolution 4.0 as well as the latest technological development as their medium of attack.

Meanwhile, he said the Defence Ministry and MAF were looking at holistic and balanced solutions that could provide long-term benefits to the sustainability of the quality of life of its veterans.

“Although the MAF Veterans Affairs Department is responsible for monitoring and safeguarding their welfare, however, the efforts and incentives given are not permanent.

“It depends a lot on the allocation channelled by the government as well as contributions and donations by companies and also individuals,” he said.

Affendi also expressed concern that military personnel would fall into the low income household group or the B40 after they retired.

The MAF Day celebrations will be held physically at Segenting Camp, Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan on Sept 22. – Bernama