Malaysia Covid-19 Memorial website created in remembrance of victims

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 16): A website known as ‘Covid-19 Memorial Malaysia’ to remember and honour the individuals who died from the viral infection has been developed by a multiracial and multireligious group of volunteers.

The volunteer team said in a statement today that the website, which could be accessed via http://c19memorial.my, posted pictures and information on the deceased shared by their next-of-kin through the website which was announced on Aug 31.

“Data are also obtained from news reported by the local media and public posts on social media.

“This website also provides reference on mental health and links to agencies that offer assistance in dealing with this pandemic. Therefore, the 19th day of each month is set as a day to commemorate the victims of Covid-19,” it said.

The team said the initiative of developing the website started from a tweet by Twitter account owner Aidila Razak on Aug 6 who expressed the idea of developing a memorial for the Covid-19 death toll which at that time had reached 10,000.

“More than 12 individuals volunteered and the first discussion was held online on Aug 10.

“Although they had just met, the discussions and cooperation throughout the memorial’s development went smoothly as each volunteer involved was enthusiastic and had something to offer such as the technical skills in developing a website, in graphic design, data collection, writing, translation and editing, as well as in managing social media,,” said the team.

In developing the website, they also received advice from Bolehspace, a group that actively fights for fair access for people with disabilities.

“We’ve tried our best to make this website accessible to all groups. As a result, the memorial is able to offer dyslexia-friendly display options, alternative texts and display settings suitable for those with visual impairment.

“Hopefully, this memorial can be a symbol of lasting memory to every individual who left us as a result of the pandemic,” the team said.

Malaysians are welcome to share stories with their loved ones on this date through their respective social media by using #c19memorialmy or tag covid19memorialmy.

Any comments and ideas for improvement can be sent via email to [email protected] – Bernama