MMA hopes PICK will give the healthcare sector a respite

KUCHING (Sept16): The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has paid tribute the nation’s fallen frontline heroes, as the nation celebrates Malaysia Day today.

MMA president Dr Koh Kar Chai said the association also recognised the trials and tribulations of the medical frontliners throughout this pandemic.

“We hope that the outreach National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) will finally give a respite to the healthcare sector.

“Our nation’s healthcare workers need a breather after continuous exertion since the beginning of this pandemic. It is hoped that the many frontliners who had sacrificed time with their loved ones for national service, will soon be able to spend quality time again with them,” he said in its press statement yesterday.

He added: “Having a respite will also enable us to consolidate our resources and restructure our

pandemic response as a way forward.”

MMA also wished to take this opportunity to wish all Malaysians a Happy Malaysia Day with a reminder to stay safe at all times by adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“By staying safe, you are also protecting the country’s healthcare system which we all depend on for our healthcare needs,” said Dr Koh.