Music shop loses two guitars

PENAMPANG (Sept 16): Two guitars worth RM4,000 were stolen when a music shop in Towering Industry Centre here was broken into on Tuesday.

Penampang police chief DSP Mohd Haris Ibrahim said the incident occurred around 10pm and was only realised the following morning by the owner and employees.

“The suspect is believed to have used a hard object to break the glass window and stole two guitars and a guitar stand that were on display.

“The victim had sustained losses amounting to RM4,000,” he said on Thursday.

Police are tracking down the theft suspect and Mohd Haris urged anyone with information to come forward to assist police in their investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code.